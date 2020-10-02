CLICK HERE TO READ the Current issue of GRAD Magazine

WHAT’S NEXT?

You’re working hard for your future, and your commitment to education beyond high school is going to pay off. We know that planning for life after college isn’t easy, especially while navigating the COVID-19 pandemic. Make the most of your stellar accomplishments and start preparing for your next big steps in life. Whether you’re moving on to an internship, graduate school or a career, read on to find out how to start post-college life on the right foot. You can also see how other Hoosier students are succeeding in and out of the classroom to enrich their lives and careers and to make our state a better place to live and work. Click on the magazine cover to view the magazine!