IN THE SPOTLIGHT

The Ascend Network connects college students and recent graduates with part-time and full-time jobs and internships in Indiana through a unique combination of one-on-one guidance and an easy-to-use website – all at no cost.

Ascend staff meet with students individually to learn about their technical skills, work styles and interests before onboarding them to the Network. Candidates explore internship and job descriptions at 350+ employers, which explain what the student (you) will learn and do in each role.

Based on your skills and interests, the Network algorithm recommends relevant opportunities, while the Ascend team provides necessary guidance throughout your job or internship search.

Here’s how it works:

Upload your resume: They partner with career services to ensure your resume is ready to go.

Meet your recruiter: They’ll sharpen your interview skills and continue to provide assistance throughout your search.

Get connected: Build a profile on the Ascend Network and receive personalized job or internship recommendations that you’re truly interested in. Celebrate! Apply to positions, rock the interview and accept an offer!

TO LEARN MORE, VISIT ASCENDINDIANA.COM.

ASCEND ADVICE: USE YOUR NETWORK

According to U.S. News & World Report, nearly 70% of jobs are secured through networking. Do you have a family member, friend, or program alum that is working in the field you hope to end up in? Have you asked if their companies are hiring soon? You’d be surprised how far just asking for an introduction to a company or professional can go, so don’t be afraid to ask.