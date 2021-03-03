AWARD-WINNING HOOSIER EMPLOYERS

Many Indiana companies have received recognition on a local, regional, national and even global level. When you’re seeking a career, consider referencing these “best of” lists and applying for a position at one of these standout workplaces.

Best in Tech

TechPoint’s Mira Awards honor the best of tech while PowderKeg recognizes the 50 top tech company cultures in Indiana.

Indiana Chamber Best Places to Work

The Indiana Chamber’s Best Places to Work in Indiana is an annual program honoring the top companies in the state as determined through employer reports and comprehensive employee surveys. In 2020, 125 Hoosier companies were named to the 2020 Best Places to Work in Indiana list representing nearly 30 communities across the state.

Inc.’s 250 Most Successful Companies in the Midwest

The Midwest is home to plenty of fascinating, fast-growing companies. Inc. magazine recognized the 250 most successful companies in the Midwest, and at least a dozen are located in Indiana.

World’s Most Ethical Companies

Cummins, Eli Lilly and Company and Old National Bank ranked among the world’s most ethical companies in 2020. These companies were among 132 recognized for setting the global standards of business integrity and corporate citizenship.