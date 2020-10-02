SCHOLARSHIP: YOU CAN WIN LIKE CHARLEE

2020 GRAD scholarship winner Charlee Krugler was raised in Anderson, Indiana, and in high school wanted to become a math teacher. “Upon my acceptance at Ball State University I struggled to find a path at first, but I discovered a new passion studying Health Education and Promotion,” she said.

At Ball State, she thrived. She helped address the opioid crisis in Delaware County, won the Society of Public Health Education Case Study Competition in March 2020, joined the Ball State Women’s Bowling Club, and was an initiated member of the Alpha Chapter of Eta Sigma Gamma.

“I am finishing my undergrad as an intern at the Hamilton County Health Department. Once I finish this experience, I will earn my bachelor’s degree from Ball State and become a Certified Health Education Specialist. My future goals include earning my Master’s in Public Health with a concentration in Epidemiology at IUPUI. I hope to become a practicing epidemiologist to promote and protect the health of others and communities.”

