Need help navigating your career next steps? Check out this list of career boosters guaranteed to help you gain experience, boost career prospects and stand out from the crowd.

On Campus

Meet with Career Services. Your career services office is a bustling hub of opportunities and resources to prepare you for work and life. You’ll find help putting a resume together and interview advice, as well as actual interviews. Your university’s career services staff is dedicated to offering you professional, high-quality support, even after graduation.

Network. Attend a networking event to meet professionals who care enough to come to campus to meet students like you. Don’t forget, too, that your classmates are your class colleagues—you work alongside one another on a daily basis, so when it comes to going your separate ways after graduation, you’ll do well to stay in touch. Your professors and lecturers are also an excellent source for networking, so be sure to tap into their knowledge and contacts. They’re also great when it comes to references.

INTERNSHIPS

Internships are a great way to try out jobs and develop your skills. Talk to your school counselor if you are interested in finding an internship opportunity. IndianaINTERN.net can connect you with thousands of Indiana organizations across the state. Indiana INTERNnet makes it easy to search and apply for internships all on one site. Just create a free student profile to get started. Then, use the advanced internship search to find an internship by keyword, job category, or location. Check back frequently—new internships are added all the time.

IN THE COMMUNITY

Volunteer. Volunteering is a sure-fire way to demonstrate your commitment to a cause and time-management skills. Having volunteer experience on your resume is both impressive and can deepen relationships in your community, too.

Job Shadow. Job shadowing or touring local organizations or companies in your field gives you a better idea of what your career might look like. Be sure to ask questions and follow-up with a thank you note after learning about how the professional you shadowed spends his or her day. A handwritten note of appreciation goes a long way. Also, if there’s someone you admire, consider reaching out about grabbing coffee or the possibility of shadowing them for a day.

Work with a Coach or Mentor. Your college or university, student group or professional organization will offer coaching or mentoring opportunities. Set regular meetings to check in and be sure to listen as well as ask questions.

ONLINE

Establish a LinkedIn Profile. More than 675 million members use LinkedIn, from professionals who’ve been in business for decades, to newly minted college grads. The network enables you to build your professional portfolio, but you may also use it to look for a job. Be sure to present yourself in a professional manner as you build your profile and interact with others.

Seek Out a Certification. Whether you seek a certification in group fitness, CPR/First Aid, or a Salesforce project management badge, earning a credential always comes in handy and looks good on a resume.

Pursue a Passion Project. Give your passions a purpose. Start a blog, design a mural for your community, start a podcast or create something to share with others.

Gain a New Skill. You can learn a language, participate in a coding academy, take lessons or even watch DIY YouTube videos to pick up a new skill.

YOU COULD EARN

Indiana’s work-study program is called EARN (Employment Aid Readiness Network) and students with financial need who qualify can benefit from extra help in resume-building, experiential, paid internships. EARN Indiana has partnered with Indiana INTERNnet to better match students and employers.

Students interested in participating in the EARN Indiana program should create an account on Indiana INTERNnet and check the “EARN Indiana” box. The Indiana Commission on Higher Education will verify your eligibility and once approved for the EARN program, students can begin applying for EARN positions.