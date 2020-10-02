7 Reasons Why You Should Opt In

Beyond being close to family and friends, there are many benefits to living, working and playing in Indiana. Here are just a few:

1. Low Cost of Living

Many millennials are seeking lower housing costs and Indiana ranks among the most affordable. According to U.S. News, Indiana ranks #2 in overall affordability with a cost of living 9 percent below the national average, and #3 in housing affordability with a median home price of $142,600. Whether you’re making a large (home, car) or small purchase (groceries, entertainment), it’s nice to see your dollars stretch.

“As a recent grad, affordability is a HUGE benefit for me and one of many reasons why I’m still here! I’m spending less than 20 percent of my income on rent, and that leaves me expendable income for eating out at every restaurant on the cultural trail.”

—Kristen Gandenberger, Communications Coordinator at Indiana Humanities

2. Excellence in Higher Education

Fans love their Butler Bulldogs, Notre Dame Irish, Indiana Hoosiers and Purdue Boilermakers, but that’s just the beginning. Indiana benefits from more than 60 colleges and universities of various types—not counting branch campuses—with a variety of options for pursuing a graduate degree, as well as employment opportunities and a higher quality of life that only a college town can offer.

“I wanted to get an MBA to understand the business of running my own private practice, enhance my leadership skills and market my unique skill set in a small community. Prior to COVID-19, my program involved a monthly trip to Indianapolis for two days of in-person classes with the rest online. [During the pandemic it was] all virtual, but still an excellent learning experience.”

—Joey Lee, M.D., a physician in Mount Vernon, Indiana, who completed his MBA at IU Kelley School of Business in 2020

3. Hoosier Hospitality

Is Midwestern friendliness real? Count Hoosiers among the believers.

“When I moved to the West Coast in 2012, I quickly learned that the ease of connecting with others that I’d come to expect in Indiana was difficult to find. After six years of unsuccessful attempts to really find ‘my community’ outside of work, I made the move back to Indianapolis and was welcomed with the open arms I had been missing. I now know how special the kindness of my neighbors near and far really is.”

—Alessandra Souers, Owner of Essex Marketing Co., Indianapolis

4. Hoosiers are Generous

In 2019, more than 1.8 million Indiana residents volunteered. Their service has an estimated economic value of more than $4 billion.

“I am so thankful to live in a state with citizens who love to give back to their communities! While lending a helping hand across the state, I have networked with other Hoosiers and learned that volunteering is the right thing to do because the state and my community have given so much to me. Proud to be an Indiana Hoosier!”

—Megan Hawkins, University of Evansville grad

5. Manufacturing Continues to Expand

Indiana is a big manufacturing state, producing everything from plastics to medical devices to cars. Indiana is #2 in overall U.S. production of automobiles and more than 75 percent of RVs are manufactured in Indiana.

“Working in manufacturing in Indiana has connected me to a wide variety of opportunities and to a global network. I recommend pursuing a career in Indiana’s manufacturing sector because it is a challenging, fast-paced environment where a continuous-improvement mindset is always valued.”

—Mary Miller, Recruiter for Allison Transmission

6. Celebrating Diversity

Diversity and inclusion are elements of every workplace recruitment and retention strategy, and celebrating diversity and inclusion and maintaining a culture of respect and kindness are crucial for our communities.

Tabitha Barbour

“I firmly believe that diversity means nothing without equity. It is important to me to highlight the leadership and experiences of Black and Brown folks and trans and non-binary people, who are the most marginalized in the LGBTQ+ community. I am striving to ensure each facet and intersection of our community is celebrated and represented at Indy Pride, Inc. I am challenging myself to create events and programming that are welcoming, affirming and engage the issues that mean the most to our community.”

—Tabitha Barbour, Butler University grad and Program Director for Indy Pride, Inc.

7. Cultural Destinations

From breathtaking state parks, world class museums, award-winning wineries and breweries, stunning architecture, beautiful landscapes and much more, there are opportunities to fit any lifestyle in Indiana.