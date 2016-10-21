Your Fabulous Life

How much money do you need to live the lifestyle you want?

That depends on what you’ll earn, and what you’ll spend. See how far your future occupation and income will take you with IN Reality, an online tool at hoosierdata.in.gov/inreality/.

Produced by the Indiana Department of Workforce Development and the Indiana Business Research Center at the IU Kelley School of Business, IN Reality offers a reality check without a lecture on your spending habits.

Choose an income level and occupation and make choices about whether to drive a used car or new car, live in a one-bedroom or two-bedroom apartment, and whether you can splurge on a gym membership and manicures. Pinpoint your favorite city (hint: it’s cheaper to live in some Indiana cities than others) and see how much real life can cost.