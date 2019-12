Looking for something to occupy your brain over the Thanksgiving break? If so, you might give this a try. My high school geometry teacher gave us Logic Puzzles like Einstein’s riddle all the time. It was a great break from the Pathagorean Theorem, hypotenuses, parallel postulates and other triangular formulas. Some people call the riddle impossible—it is not. Although it will take some work and patience.

Good Luck and let us know if you solve it!