The Future is Holographic

Hologram Concerts

In September of 2019, Roy Orbison & Buddy Holly: The Rock ‘N’ Roll Dream Tour kicked-off in California. The concert was approximately 90 minutes long. Tour dates were scheduled through November in both the U.S and U.K. and the average ticket price was $66. The amazing thing about this concert tour is that both musicians are dead. As devoted Trekkies know, every Federation ship has a holodeck where training, interactive story-telling, both fictional and non-fictional, and even vacations can be conjured up and enjoyed. As technology advances, we may not have to wait until the year 2360 to experience life-like simulation in our everyday lives. The Orbison/Holly concert was made possible by Base Hologram. Now several companies have plans to follow suit by putting a multitude of dearly departed musicians back on stage. It is one thing to have Tupac show up at a concert and rap a song or two, but a whole concert? I am sure the overall experience is amazing from a technology standpoint, but does it take some of the romance out of seeing the musicians really alive and interacting with the fans? I don’t know, what do you think? Would you go to a hologram concert?

Hologram Professors

In 2018, Imperial College London unveiled plans to offer lectures led by professors through the use of hologram technology. This article explains how the technology will allow greater flexibility in education by allowing continual presence in the classroom despite distance or travel. These holograms are also interactive. So, while your professor may be hundreds of miles away, you can still make eye contact with them and have a discussion in real time.