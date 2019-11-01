FAFSA – What is it?

Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) is a form the federal government, states, colleges and other organizations use to award financial aid for college or grad school. The FASFA application asks questions about a student’s personal and familial financial circumstances in order to determine how much they can pay for college. This is not a short form. Be prepared to spend almost an hour to complete the form completely. The form is detailed, and mistakes can be costly. Avoid frustration by being prepared. Make sure to verify your FAFSA deadline and don’t wait until the last minute. Here is a FAFSA Checklist to help simplify the process.