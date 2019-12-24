Fa La La La La La La La La!

“Deck the Halls”, a favorite carol that we all know and grew up singing. Did you know it was published in 1794 with the English lyrics written in 1862? Some of the words in the song may carry a different meaning to many folks today—Deck, Don, Troll. Even though most of us get the gist of the song and the meaning of the lyrics, the Etymology (the study of the origin of words and the way in which their meanings have changed throughout history) of these words, allows us to understand the meaning of the words when the lyricist wrote the favorite holiday classic. So, troll along and enjoy the holidays!