Visit Indiana INTERNnet to Learn About EARN Indiana

More than 260,000 students are EARN Indiana eligible, meaning an employer can receive funds in exchange for hiring qualifying students.

In order to be EARN Indiana eligible, students must:

Be an Indiana resident

Not have a bachelor’s degree prior to the term a student plans to work

Be enrolled full time at an eligible Indiana college or university and have an Expected Family Contribution (as determined by the FAFSA from the current academic year) less than or equal to $24,428

OR

Be enrolled part time at an eligible Indiana college or university and be an independent student with an Expected Family Contribution (as determined by the FAFSA from the current academic year) less than or equal to $1,500.

Still not sure if you qualify? Create an account on IndianaINTERN.net, then click the EARN Indiana logo at the top of your student workspace to apply today. The approval process takes minutes, and you will find out almost immediately if you are eligible.