Mistakes and Money Management

What are some of the common mistakes college students make with money?

Michelle L. Ashcraft, director of Purdue Promise Student Success Programs, sees some common financial aid fouls among students:

Missing the institution’s and/or state’s FAFSA filing deadline.

the institution’s and/or state’s FAFSA filing deadline. Neglecting to sign up for direct deposit, if available. Financial aid checks can be mailed to wrong addresses if they are not updated, stolen from mailboxes, or deposited into family member’s accounts.

for direct deposit, if available. Financial aid checks can be mailed to wrong addresses if they are not updated, stolen from mailboxes, or deposited into family member’s accounts. Spending financial aid refunds meant for housing, food, and books on furnishing apartments or decorating residence hall rooms.

meant for housing, food, and books on furnishing apartments or decorating residence hall rooms. Not having a budget to make sure their financial aid refunds can last the semester.

to make sure their financial aid refunds can last the semester. Eating out instead of using meal plans.

instead of using meal plans. Buying pets without planning for extra costs (vet visits, vaccinations, food, pet deposits in apartments).

without planning for extra costs (vet visits, vaccinations, food, pet deposits in apartments). Not finding on-campus jobs to earn Federal Work Study funds (if awarded).

to earn Federal Work Study funds (if awarded). Accumulating parking tickets.

What do successful students do to manage money and financial aid?