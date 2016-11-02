[IEDC] Electrical Safety Company Expanding Headquarters in Boone County

INDIANAPOLIS (Oct. 31, 2016) – Lewellyn Technology, an electrical safety and combustible dust consulting company, announced plans today to expand its offices here, creating up to 30 new high-wage jobs by 2021.

“From cybersecurity to defense to workplace safety initiatives, Hoosiers across the state are working to keep the nation safe,” said Governor Mike Pence. “With the growth of companies like Lewellyn Technology, Indiana has added more than 161,000 new jobs since just 2013. By building a growth-oriented business climate here in Indiana, we’re proud that homegrown Hoosier companies like Lewellyn Technology can find the resources they need to succeed.”

The company will invest $1.5 million into its 5,000-square-foot headquarters at 6210 Technology Center Drive in Boone County, adding an additional 3,000 square feet of office space that will include a new training center for employees and clients. Located in the Northwest Technology Park, the company will begin renovations early next year on its growing office, with plans for its new space to be operational by next summer. As part of its growth, Lewellyn Technology will support rising demand across the country for workplace safety training and services.

Lewellyn Technology currently employs 55 associates across the country, including more than 20 in Indiana. The company is currently hiring master electricians, combustible dust consultants, electrical engineers and sales associates, with plans to give hiring priority to military veterans. Average wages for news positions are expected to exceed the state’s average wage by nearly 40 percent. Interested applicants may apply through Indiana Career Connect.

“We are excited about the expansion and growth projections, which will allow us to better promote awareness of safety in the workplace, ensure longevity for our associates and continue job creation in Indiana,” said Mike Vea, president and co-owner of Lewellyn Technology.

Founded in 1993, Lewellyn Technology works to keep commercial facilities safe from electrical and combustible dust explosions and accidents. Offering services ranging from assessments, consulting, engineering and training, the company specializes in arc flash and combustible dust safety, in addition to offering on-site and online workplace safety training. The company serves clients ranging from Fortune 500 companies to small businesses, including universities and government units. Lewellyn Technology’s revenues have risen by 60 percent over the last three years and this year the company was recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies.

“The town of Zionsville is proud Lewellyn Technology chose to expand their current footprint and grow their talented workforce here in Zionsville,” said Zionsville Mayor Tim Haak. “We recognize their commitment to Zionsville and continue to be energized by the growth here.”

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation offered Lewellyn Technology LLC up to $275,000 in conditional tax credits and up to $50,000 in training grants based on the company’s job creation plans. These incentives are performance-based, meaning until Hoosiers are hired, the company is not eligible to claim incentives. The town of Zionsville approved additional incentives at the request of the Boone County Economic Development Corporation.

“Lewellyn Technology has been a great business addition to our research, development and technology park,” said Angela Wthington, vice president of asset management and development at Browning, which owns and manages Northwest Technology Park. “We are thrilled they selected Northwest Tech as their home and are already expanding. Browning looks forward to Lewellyn Technology’s continued success and growth here in Boone County.”

Lewellyn Technology is the fourth company in the last two months to announce that it is adding new jobs in Boone County. Together, these companies plan to create more than 740 new Hoosier jobs. This includes global software firm MOBI, which is investing $11.51 million to expand its operations and add 521 new jobs in Zionsville.

About Lewellyn Technology

Lewellyn Technology has more than two decades of experience in assessing and analyzing electrical safety and combustible dust hazards, identifying and mitigating risk, training thousands of employees, and supporting the development of workplace safety across the country. But it’s not just experience, class size, or facility list that defines an industry leader.

As an industry leader in safety, we personally provide custom solutions that fit the unique needs of each business, not a one-size-fits-all stock response. As an industry leader driven by data, we’re proud of our knowledgeable team of engineers, experts, and technicians who are consistently on the leading edge of changing issues and standards across the diverse sectors we serve. But most of all, we believe our industry leading position is defined by our team-wide dedication to safety, from the smallest details of a combustible dust particle to the largest arc flash analysis project. And that’s something that hasn’t changed since our founding.

About IEDC

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) leads the state of Indiana’s economic development efforts, helping businesses launch, grow and locate in the state. Governed by a 12-member board chaired by Governor Mike Pence, the IEDC manages many initiatives, including performance-based tax credits, workforce training grants, innovation and entrepreneurship resources, public infrastructure assistance, and talent attraction and retention efforts. For more information about the IEDC, visit www.iedc.in.gov.