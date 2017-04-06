Originally posted by IEDC on April 4, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS – Greenlight.guru, a modern quality management software company, will expand its operations in a new office for tech startups in downtown Indianapolis. As part of its growth, the company plans to create up to 120 new, high-wage jobs by 2020.

Greenlight.guru is investing $651,022 to move into a 7,200-square-foot office at Union 525, a new 122,000-square-foot hub for tech businesses in Indianapolis. The new space is nearly 50 percent larger than its former office in the Stutz Business Center. The company, which has grown its revenue by more than 350 percent annually since 2015, moved into its new office yesterday to support its continued growth developing quality management software exclusively for the medical device industry.

“Indiana is the emerging tech hub of the Midwest,” Governor Eric J. Holcomb said. “To really make our state a magnet for jobs, we must continue to support companies like greenlight.guru by maintaining our pro-business tax climate and making funding available to jump start their efforts and fuel their growth.”

The company’s new office is at Union 525, a facility which has previously served as a technical school and the original home of Emmerich Manual High School, and will help support Indiana’s thriving tech ecosystem. Total employment at central Indiana tech companies has increased 68 percent since 2006, and Forbes ranked Indianapolis fifth in the nation for cities creating the most tech jobs. To continue this momentum, Governor Holcomb has committed to make $1 billion available over the next 10 years to establish Indiana as the national capital of innovation and entrepreneurship.

“What we saw when we looked at the medical device market was that the industry was stuck on a bunch of legacy systems and paper quality systems that were holding them back,” said David DeRam, chief executive officer of greenlight.guru. “These systems were not designed for medical device companies and were not allowing them to innovate and be efficient. So we’re very proud of the fact we’ve been able to help device makers all over the globe, as well as right here in Indiana, replace those systems with sophisticated, cloud-based, modern quality management software enabling them to bring safer, life-changing products to market faster with less risk.”

Greenlight.guru’s workforce has doubled in size annually since its founding in 2013. To continue this growth, the company is now hiring for sales and software development positions. These positions are expected on average to pay salaries more than 75 percent higher than the state average wage.

