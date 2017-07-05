Fill Up Your Cup – Indy Chamber

Originally posted by Central ISBDC Indy Chamber

Since April, entrepreneurs have gathered every Wednesday at the Speak Easy in Broad Ripple for One Million Cups- an event designed to educate, inspire, and connect entrepreneurial-minded people in the Indy Region. Hearing from a wide range of small business owners in various stages of business ownership, One Million Cups participants, many of which are CISBDC clients, are exposed to real-life entrepreneurial struggles and are able to translate the experiences of others to grow their own entrepreneurial dreams. On hand at each meeting are experienced business coaches and other resources to provide real-time feedback. Learn more about how this event is fostering entrepreneurship in the Indy Region!