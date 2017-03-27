Originally posted by IEDC on March 9, 2017

“Just like Faurecia, Indiana is a global leader in automotive manufacturing,” said Jim Schellinger, Indiana Secretary of Commerce. “As Faurecia expands here in Indiana, they’re leveraging the competitive advantage gained when a business operates in the state with the nation’s highest concentration of manufacturing jobs. Hoosiers have a long legacy in all stages of the automotive industry, and as Indiana continues to advance innovation in manufacturing and build one of the nation’s top environments for doing business, that legacy will grow and create more quality jobs for Hoosiers across our state.”

The company, which operates its North American headquarters in Columbus, Indiana, will initially invest more than $4 million to establish and equip a new 137,500-square-foot production facility at 4510 Airport Expressway in Fort Wayne.

FCM employs more than 1,800 Hoosiers at three locations in Columbus, Indiana, with plans to begin hiring for a variety of engineering and production positions at its new Fort Wayne facility at the end of 2017. Interested applicants may apply online.

“Faurecia is proud to expand on our already significant presence in the state with this new facility and to provide new opportunities for local jobseekers,” said Dave DeGraaf, president of FCM in North America. “We’ve had great success growing our business in Indiana due in large part to our ability to attract a highly motivated and skilled workforce and we are looking forward to continuing that progress with this new site.”

FCM is the global market leader for light and commercial vehicles, offering advanced solutions for emissions control as well as acoustic treatment, weight reduction and exhaust heat recovery. FCM recognizes the importance of meeting environmental standards and has responded to the public’s growing concerns with a comprehensive product portfolio, including Catalytic converters, emissions control systems, mufflers, manifolds and complete exhaust systems.

