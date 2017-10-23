Meet Sadie Lebo

Ball State University Senior, Telecommunications Major,

Pro Photographer

Hometown: Union Mills, IN

College/career path: “I started taking photos at a very young age for fun, and then I started to do it competitively in 4-H. I chose Ball State because they have an excellent telecommunications program. I also fell in love with the campus and the genuine interest the professors take in their students’ success. I was offered a job at Ball State University as an event photographer for the College of Communication, Information, and Media. I had never planned to pursue this as a job, but I then began to do my own freelance photography work as well.”

Internship experience: Sadie was recruited by a professor to serve as head of both photography and social media for the Ball State telecommunication team that followed the Indiana Bicentennial Torch Relay, a 32-day trek in the fall of 2016 that passed through all 92 counties. The project has won 10 awards, including two Addys and four Global Accolade awards.

What did you learn? “I learned so much from this project, things you could never learn in a classroom. I learned how fast paced the real world is, I learned how to be a professional, and I learned what it really means to be a Hoosier. I now have not only the skills, but also the confidence, to keep pursuing my dreams.”

Future plans: “I love photography. I think we have such an incredible power nowadays to capture moments that tell stories and provoke emotions. It will never be a job to me, it will always be an extension of myself.”

To see Sadie’s photos, visit her website at sadielebo.com.

30 to finish: Excellent Advice

Thirty to Finish. Stick to that mantra if your goal is to graduate on time and within budget. The Indiana Commission for Higher Education estimates that every additional year students spend in college costs them at least $50,000 in tuition, fees and lost wages.

Under Indiana law, students must complete 30 credit hours each of their four years of college—an average of five classes per semester—to keep their maximum amount of state financial aid.

Committing to 30 credit hours a year also means students are more likely to complete their degree, research shows. Graduate on time and with less debt—a winning combination. Find out more info at LearnMoreIndiana.org.