4 Questions to ask before going to grad school

You may be considering grad school, but don’t know if it’s right for you. Some points to ponder before taking the plunge:

Determine costs

Make sure to include not only tuition, but housing and other fees. The cost of living in various cities varies widely, so do your research and take that into account.

What type of degree do you need?

Georgetown University’s Center on Education and the Workforce reports that nearly one-quarter of diplomas awarded by colleges and universities are certificates, which can be earned in a shorter time period than a graduate degree—generally about one year. A certificate can make a job candidate more marketable in certain fields, such as business or technology.

Will a grad school degree result in a future income that will make up for the expense of the degree?

Do the math to determine how long it will take you to break even. You can use an online calculator to help inform your decision like the one at www.moneyunder30.com/is-graduate-school-worth-the-cost.

Will a grad school degree result in additional job opportunities or enhance your desired career?

Your campus career center can help provide some guidance. Also, use your professional networks to build a case in favor (or against) a graduate or professional degree.