Originally posted by IEDC on March 29, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS – ClearScholar, a developer of a student engagement platform for colleges and universities, will expand its operations in downtown Indianapolis, creating up to 31 new high-wage jobs by 2019.

“Whether it’s this month’s top-five ranking from Forbes or the continual stream of local tech industry news, Indiana’s status as the Silicon Valley of the Midwest is now clear,” said Elaine Bedel, president of the IEDC. “By building a climate with a low cost of doing business, a top-notch talent base and a supportive industry ecosystem, Indiana has rapidly grown into the location of choice for growing tech firms. Today, ClearScholar’s news showcases the power of the tech innovations we can grow here at home.”

ClearScholar is a portfolio company of High Alpha, an Indianapolis-based venture studio managed by former ExactTarget CEO and co-founder Scott Dorsey. The company moved into its new 2,000-square-foot office in the Lacy Building on Monument Circle earlier this month. Its new office, which is more than double the size of its previous office in Circle Tower, provides the team with eight additional dedicated workstations as well as increased space for collaboration and partnership meetings.

The company currently employs 11 full-time associates and plans to hire for sales and customer success positions throughout 2017 to meet customer growth. These positions are expected to pay an average annual salary nearly 60 percent higher than the state average wage.

“We are thrilled to continue to grow here in Indiana,” said Jason Konesco, chief executive officer of ClearScholar. “The number of innovative and leading higher education institutions within Indiana and the surrounding states makes Indianapolis a great place for ClearScholar to call home.”

Founded in 2016, ClearScholar partners with higher education institutions to leverage its mobile application technology to drive increased student engagement and, ultimately, student success and graduation rates. Through its student engagement platform, ClearScholar is working to change the way that universities connect with students by leveraging both data science and behavioral science to nudge students to engage with their university.

ClearScholar recently announced a three-year partnership with Butler University, and the ClearScholar app launched to the entire Butler student population in January of this year. Today, 73 percent of students at Butler University have downloaded the mobile application, and 70 percent of these students have used the application at least once per week.

“We are invigorated by our success with Butler University and bullish on the feedback we are receiving from other institutions who have affirmed our vision and see great value in leveraging institutional data alongside technology to transform how students engage with learning institutions,” said Konesco.

LEARN MORE