Technology Firm Adding High-Wage Jobs in Boone County

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (Dec. 8, 2016) – Clear Software, the market leader and sole provider of simplified business software, announced plans today to expand its operations in Boone County, creating up to 190 new high-wage jobs.

“Indiana’s tech sector is thriving, and today I am proud to celebrate another success story as Clear Software continues to grow its footprint,” said Governor Mike Pence. “Indiana ranks among the top five states for business and we offer companies low-taxes, fiscal predictability and a skilled Hoosier workforce so they can focus on what matters most – their employees and their business. With a strong tech community and a business climate that is designed for job creation, I am confident Clear Software is equipped with the tools needed for sustained growth right here in a state that works.”

Clear Software, which currently operates out of the zWORKS co-working space at 85 E Cedar St., plans to invest $700,000 to lease a larger office at 10 S Main St. in Zionsville. With relocation expected to begin at the end of December, the new office building will allow the company to accommodate its growing team and will provide space for pingpong tables, movie screens and other unique employee benefits.

Clear Software plans to immediately begin hiring sales, marketing, client services and software development candidates. Positions are expected to offer average salaries two times higher than the county’s average wage. Interested applicants may inquire by emailing info@clearsoftware.com.

“Indiana’s pro-business policies and geographically-centric location are strategic for our long-term growth,” said Jon Gilman, chief executive officer of Clear Software. “Additionally, Indiana’s booming technology industry continues to provide a fantastic talent pool of highly-skilled employees and easy access to capital.”

Clear Software provides businesses with a cloud-based platform-as-a-service (PaaS) that makes business software easy to use, serving clients throughout the U.S., including Blue Cross Blue Shield and Seventy Seven Energy. Since its launch, the company has secured $2 million in venture capital funding and has utilized the state’s venture capital investment program to help attract investment.

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation offered Clear Software up to $2,500,000 in conditional tax credits and up to $100,000 in training grants based on the company’s job creation plans. These incentives are performance-based, meaning until Hoosiers are hired, the company is not eligible to claim incentives. The town of Zionsville and the Boone County Economic Development Corporation support the project.

“The town of Zionsville is thrilled to see another innovative company grow out of zWORKS and build their business in Zionsville,” said Zionsville Mayor Tim Haak. “We know that more and more tech companies are setting up shop in Zionsville and expanding here. We are proud of Clear Software’s success and commitment to stay local.”

Clear Software’s growth plans continue a trend of technology companies choosing to expand and add new jobs in Indiana. Indianapolis added 5,423 tech jobs between 2013 and 2015, growing at a rate of 28 percent and ranking fifth in the nation for tech growth (CBRE).

About Clear Software

Clear Software provides a cloud-based platform-as-a-service (PaaS) that makes business software easier to use, dramatically increasing the productivity of Fortune 500 companies. Serving clients throughout the U.S., the company’s customers include Blue Cross Blue Shield, Seventy Seventy Energy, and others.