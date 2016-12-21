Homegrown Manufacturer Expanding in Floyd County

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (Dec. 5, 2016) – W.M. Kelley Company, a manufacturer specializing in material handling equipment and conveyor systems, announced plans today to expand its operations here, creating up to 13 new jobs by 2019.

“The gears of Indiana’s manufacturing economy keep turning,” said Governor Mike Pence. “Indiana leads the nation with the strongest concentration of manufacturing jobs, and we’re proud of our low-regulation, low-tax business climates that helps companies grow and expand. And we’re proud of our Hoosier workforce, whose skills and work ethic are the catalysts behind Indiana’s job creation and why homegrown success stories like W.M. Kelley continue to expand across our state. I’m glad W.M. Kelley chose to build their business in the Hoosier state, and I’m looking forward to its continued growth.”

The homegrown Hoosier company will invest $1.88 million to expand and equip its facility at 620 Durgee Road in New Albany. In order to meet growing demand from the material handling industry, the company will begin construction in January on a 14,000-square-foot addition to its manufacturing facility, expanding the building to cover nearly 100,000 square feet. This increased floor space will allow the company to support its plans to increase sales by 30 percent by the end of 2018.

W.M. Kelley, which currently employs more than 65 associates, plans to continue hiring skilled welders and machine operators. These positions are expected on average to pay salaries above the Floyd County average wage. Interested applicants may apply in person at the company’s facility or by emailing a resume to info@wmkelley.com.

“We’re proud to be expanding in Indiana because of our employees and the outstanding regional workforce here, which is highly skilled in manufacturing,” said Mike Kelley, president of W.M. Kelley. “We have always been able to find and hire qualified people in New Albany who care about the future of the company, and we look forward to growing this business right here with their help.”

Founded in 1971 in New Albany, W.M. Kelley is a family-owned company specializing in the design and manufacture of material handling equipment, custom metal fabrication components and complete assemblies. Serving the agricultural, automotive, airline, food and beverage, construction and defense industries, the company has supplied conveyor systems to every state in the nation and several countries around the world.

“Congratulations on the success of the W.M. Kelley Company and news of its planned expansion,” said New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan. “The city of New Albany strives to create a positive business environment for all businesses and employees, and we are thrilled that the W.M. Kelley Company is planning to expand here in our city.”

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation offered W.M. Kelley Company Inc. up to $75,000 in performance-based training grants based on the company’s job creation plans. The city of New Albany will consider additional incentives at the request of One Southern Indiana.

W.M. Kelley’s announcement follows news last month that precast concrete manufacturer Ohio Valley Precast plans to invest $12 million to establish operations in nearby Charlestown, creating up to 80 new high-wage jobs in the region. Companies like W.M. Kelley and Ohio Valley Precast have helped Indiana’s economy add 29,900 jobs so far this year, with the state’s unemployment rate falling to 4.4 percent, which is below the average rate for the nation and all neighboring states.

About W.M. Kelley Company

W.M. Kelley is a small, family-owned, non-union manufacturing facility. Established in 1971 in New Albany, Indiana, we have over 45 years of experience in metal manufacturing and are outfitted with state of the art fabrication equipment.