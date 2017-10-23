Career Toolbox

Online tools can help you find the perfect job match. Here are just a few:

LearnMoreIndiana.org for advice, links and a personality quiz.

indianacareerexplorer.com to explore your interests and skills and find a career to match.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics website, bls.gov/ooh, for easy-to-read data about careers.

mynextmove.org from O*Net Online and the U.S. Department of Labor offers lists of careers, along with their average salaries, to match your interests and education level.

Explore potential careers that match your personal interests and style at The Princeton Review and College Board websites:

princetonreview.com/quiz/career-quiz

bigfuture.collegeboard.org/explore-careers