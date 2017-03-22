ABC Takes Home the Gold at the National Craft Championships

Originally posted on abcindianakentucky.org by Admin_ABC on 3/9/2017

Fort Lauderdale, FL, 3/3/2016– Associated Builders and Contractors of Indiana/Kentucky (ABC) brought home the gold, along with other prestigious awards at the 30th Annual National Craft Championships. The apprentices from Indiana/Kentucky competed alongside 170 of the association’s top craftsmen from 28 states. Apprentices can win a Gold, Silver, Bronze, or Safety medal for their performance. “The National Craft Championships is a great opportunity to show off the exceptionally skilled and well-trained craftsmen and women that work on Associated Builders and Contractors member jobsites,” said 2017 ABC National Chair Chuck Goodrich, president of Gaylor Electric Inc. Indianapolis. “ABC looks forward to showing off the very best the merit shop construction industry has to offer and drawing needed attention to the terrific career opportunities available in the construction industry.” The competitors from Indiana/Kentucky received the following awards:

* Electrical: Commercial/Industrial:

o Gold Medal, J.R. Christenberry, Gaylor Electric

o Silver Medal, Paul Yankauskas, Gaylor Electric

* Electrical: Commercial/Residential:

o Gold Medal, Joseph Smith, Pritt Electric

o Safety Medal, Jorge Diaz, Gaylor Electric

* Carpentry

o Bronze Medal, Jeff Pursel, RLTurner Corporation

* Sprinkler Fitting

o Safety Medal, Brett Abramczyk, Brenneco Fire Protection

ABC Indiana/Kentucky also recognizes the following Chapter Craft Champions:

* Logan Lapp, Advanced Mechanical Services, Sheet Metal

* Shawn Stinemetz, DEEM, Pipefitting

* Brett Summers, Gordon Plumbing, Plumbing

* Josh Wallin, Votaw Electric, Electrical: Commercial/Industrial

* Roberto Zavala, Ferrer Mechanical Services, HVAC Finally, Gaylor Electric, along with Cianbro, hosted a Power Line Man demonstration during the competition.

In addition to the strong performance of our apprentices, ABC of Indiana/Kentucky received a National Best Practice Award of Excellence for our “Jump on the YouTube Train: Create Your Own Training Videos” initiative, as well as the Best Practice Champion Award for our Floorcovering Installer Apprenticeship program and Young Professionals program. Also at this awards breakfast, J.R. Gaylor, our President and CEO was recognized for his 30 years of service to the Association.

Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) is a national construction industry trade association established in 1950 that represents nearly 21,000 members. Founded on the merit shop philosophy, ABC and its 70 chapters help members develop people, win work and deliver that work safely, ethically and profitably for the betterment of the communities in which ABC and its members work. Visit us at abc.org.